Centre releases Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states to fight coronavirus crisis

This would provide them additional resources during the coronavirus crisis, the finance ministry said

Coronavirus | Finance Ministry

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Govt releases Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the second equated monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant

The government on Monday released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the second equated monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant as recommended by the Finance Commission.

"This would provide them additional resources during the coronavirus crisis," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Giving a break up of the amount to be given as to cover deficit on post-devolution revenue account in 2020-21 as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission on a monthly proportionate basis to 14 state governments in May, the Ministry said, "Rs 49,141.66 for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 63,158.33 for Assam, Rs 95,258.33 for Himachal Pradesh, Rs 12,7691.66 for Kerala, Rs 23,533.33 for Manipur, Rs 4,091.66 for Meghalaya, Rs 11,850 for Mizoram, Rs 32,621.66 for Nagaland, Rs 63,825 for Punjab, Rs 33,541.66 for Tamil Nadu, Rs 26,966.66 for Tripura, Rs 42,300 for Uttarakhand, Rs 41,775 for West Bengal and Rs 3,733.33 for Sikkim.
First Published: Tue, May 12 2020. 12:11 IST

