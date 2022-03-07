Govt sanctions Rs 3,274 cr for freedom fighters pension scheme till 2026

-
-
The Centre has approved an allocation of Rs 3,274.87 crore for the continuation of the Swatantrata Sainik Samman Yojana (SSSY), under which freedom fighters and their eligible dependents are given pension and other financial benefits, till 2025-26.
There are 23,566 beneficiaries across the country covered under this scheme.
The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the continuation of the Swatantrata Sainik Samman Yojana and its components beyond March 31, 2021 for the financial years 2021-22 to 2025-26, with a total financial outlay of Rs 3,274.87 crore, an official statement said.
The proposal for the continuation of the SSSY was prepared by the Ministry of Home Affairs headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
"The decision shows the commitment of the government to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters and take inspiration from them during the year of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'," the statement said.
The amount of pension has been revised from time to time and Dearness Relief is also given since August 15, 2016.
