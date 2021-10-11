Govt says volatile crude oil prices pose concerns for the economy

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Volatility in the prices of crude oil, edible oils and metal products pose concerns for India's economy, though inflation is expected to ease in coming months, a government report said on Monday.

"India is well-placed on the path to swift recovery with growth impulses visibly transmitted to all sectors of the economy," a report released by the finance ministry said.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee left policy interest rates unchanged on Friday, lowering its retail inflation projections to 5.3% from 5.7% for the current fiscal year ending in March 2022, while warning about the risk of higher fuel prices.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)