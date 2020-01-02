JUST IN
Iran crude oil imports dips to 1.7 mt in FY20, down from 23.9 mt in FY19
Business Standard

Govt sees nominal GDP at 12.2% till FY22; assuming average of 4% inflation

The Centre's budgetary support as a percentage of nominal GDP is expected to grow from 0.74% in 2019-20 to 1.11% in 2024-25

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

The Centre is expecting nominal gross domestic product for 2020-21 to grow 10.5 per cent compared with its revised estimates for 2019-20, the data given in the National Infrastructure Pipeline report shows.

The report, commissioned by the Ministry of Finance’s Economic Affairs Department, and released by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, projects nominal GDP for 2020-21 to be Rs 227 trillion, while the estimate for 2019-20 is now seen at Rs 205.37 trillion, from the earlier Budget estimate of Rs 211 trillion. For 2024-25, the report projects nominal GDP of Rs 365.5 ...

First Published: Thu, January 02 2020. 00:59 IST

