Govt sees nominal GDP at 12.2% till FY22; assuming average of 4% inflation

The Centre is expecting nominal gross domestic product for 2020-21 to grow 10.5 per cent compared with its revised estimates for 2019-20, the data given in the National Infrastructure Pipeline report shows.

The report, commissioned by the Ministry of Finance’s Economic Affairs Department, and released by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, projects nominal GDP for 2020-21 to be Rs 227 trillion, while the estimate for 2019-20 is now seen at Rs 205.37 trillion, from the earlier Budget estimate of Rs 211 trillion. For 2024-25, the report projects nominal GDP of Rs 365.5 ...