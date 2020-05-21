Govt to fix domestic air fares for 3 months: Hardeep Singh Puri

-
The government will fix air fares for three months when domestic flights resume from Monday, said the civil aviation minister as he explained new norms for flying during the coronavirus pandemic.
For the Delhi-Mumbai route, the upper limit for flight fare would be Rs 10,000, said Hardeep Singh Puri at a press conference in Delhi. Passengers would have to reach an airport two hours before their flight time and they will allowed only one check-in package, he said.
The government will cap and minimum and maximum ticket fares based on routes, he said. The fare bands will decided according to flight time.
The gradual opening up of air travel comes as India's cases of coronavirus hit 112,359, according to the health ministry, increasing 5,609 over the previous day—one of the highest single-day rises in recent weeks. Deaths stood at 3,435.
The infections are largely concentrated in the big cities of Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad that are also the economy's engines and transport hubs.
Airlines including IndiGo , the country's largest carrier by market share, its rival SpiceJet Ltd , full-service carrier Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines and state-run Air India were forced to ground planes from March 25.
