Govt to rationalise rates of health benefit packages under Ayushman Bharat

In a move to encourage private hospitals to take part in Ayushman Bharat-Jan Arogya Yojana (JAY), the government is planning to rationalise the rates of health benefit packages under the scheme and also resolve issues with payments, officials said on Wednesday.

Private hospitals have raised concerns with the health ministry that the rates of treatment under the health scheme are not viable and becoming a hindrance for their participation in the initiative. “We will not rationalise the rates so much that it becomes very profitable for hospitals. We are also providing a lot of volumes ...