Business Standard

Facing user complaints, DoT considers launching 5G service quality test

Coverage reaches nearly 200 cities; telcos say they're continuously assessing situation

Topics
Government | 5G | Department of Telecommunications

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

Both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel (which has tied up with the Tatas) have announced that they are developing a 5G stack, and want to sell it to the world
The telecom operators had cited factors such as poor quality of handsets, rampant usage of unauthorized signal boosters and jammers, among others, affecting the user experience

Jolted into action by increasing reports of call drops and poor audio connectivity from 5G users across circles, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) may soon launch an independent quality of service (QoS) test for 5G, officials said.

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 19:12 IST

