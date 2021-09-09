Govt unveils 100-day plan for civil aviation sector, focus on 16 areas

Union minister on Thursday announced a 100-day plan for the country's civil aviation sector, including policy measures and development of airports as well as heliports.

The civil aviation minister said the plan would focus on 16 areas.

Addressing a press conference here, Scindia said the plan has been prepared after "combined consultations".

Out of the 16 areas, 8 relate to policy and 4 pertain to reforms.

Among others, six heliports would be developed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN.

The civil aviation sector has been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and is slowly coming on the recovery path.

The government on Thursday also announced a new policy for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) activities.

Scindia said the aim is to make India a global hub for MRO.

Discussions are also going on for convergence between civil and military works with respect to MRO, he told reporters.

To boost MRO activities, the government has selected eight airports, including Delhi and Kolkata, for such works and to attract investments.

The government has been making efforts to bolster MRO activities in the country. Currently, most of such works are done outside the country.

In March last year, the GST Council decided to reduce the GST on MRO services to 5 per cent from 18 per cent.

