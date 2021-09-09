Govt unveils 100-day plan for civil aviation sector, focus on 16 areas

-
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday announced a 100-day plan for the country's civil aviation sector, including policy measures and development of airports as well as heliports.
The civil aviation minister said the plan would focus on 16 areas.
Addressing a press conference here, Scindia said the plan has been prepared after "combined consultations".
Out of the 16 areas, 8 relate to policy and 4 pertain to reforms.
Among others, six heliports would be developed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN.
The civil aviation sector has been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and is slowly coming on the recovery path.
