U'khand HC asks Centre to hold meeting over roadways assets distribution

The High Court urged central government to hold a meeting of the Chief Secretaries of and Uttar Pradesh on September 15 regarding the distribution of assets between the two states.

The plea filed by Employees Union stated that the Transport Corporation failed to pay six months salary to its employees and the assets were not yet distributed in Uttarakhand-Uttar Pradesh.

While hearing the plea on Wednesday, the High Court asked the central government to inform about the outcome of the meeting on September 16.

