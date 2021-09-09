U'khand HC asks Centre to hold meeting over roadways assets distribution

-
ALSO READ
Dhami sworn in as new Uttarakhand CM, youngest to lead the state
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns, wants namesake at helm
Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat to expand Cabinet soon
SC gets 9 new judges, B V Nagarathna could be first woman CJI in 2027
Up in smoke: Uttarakhand looks to the clouds, forest fires rage on
-
The Uttarakhand High Court urged central government to hold a meeting of the Chief Secretaries of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on September 15 regarding the distribution of roadways assets between the two states.
The plea filed by Roadways Employees Union stated that the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation failed to pay six months salary to its employees and the roadways assets were not yet distributed in Uttarakhand-Uttar Pradesh.
While hearing the plea on Wednesday, the High Court asked the central government to inform about the outcome of the meeting on September 16.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU