Govt working on reforms in sunrise sectors to make India export hub: NITI

-
ALSO READ
NITI Aayog sealed for 48 hrs after staffer tests positive for coronavirus
NITI, Nasscom launch AI-based modules to 'empower young minds at schools'
It's a pragmatic Budget, will put India on right track: Amitabh Kant
Five years after being set up, NITI Aayog remains a work in progress
Govt reforms will make India a very competitive, efficient economy: Kant
-
The government is working on a package of structural reforms across sunrise sectors to convert India into a global manufacturing and exporting hub, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said.
In an interactive online session organised by All India Management Association (AIMA) on post-coronavirus scenario for Indian economy, he listed healthcare, education, mobility, genomics, AI, 5G network, fintech and manufacturing as high priority areas for rapid and radical structural reforms.
"These are the new areas of growth where disruption is inevitable and where speed, scale and size are required,” Kant was quoted as saying in a statement by the AIMA. Manufacturing would be a key focus area for the government in the post-Covid period, as India wants to take advantage of the supply chain disruptions in China, Kant said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU