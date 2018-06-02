Grappling with GST returns? These 4 tools will ease compliance process

With the rollout of (GST), of varying sizes and proportions have been debating over the compliance reforms.

In their bid to switch over from previously used software to ones that comply with GST, different organizations have come to find refuge in tech platforms, commissioned by tax software providers.

While software companies have been rolling-out specific products, here's taking a look at top 4 online tools, easing out the filing and compliance woes for businesses:

by ClearTax

Importing accounting data from Tally to network will no longer be a trouble for with the launch of by Previously, using Tally had to manually download the accounting data from Tally and upload it to the to file their returns. In case of errors in data, the entire process of preparing, downloading and uploading had to be re-done. With the advent of that takes just three minutes to install, can import Tally data, with a single click. Furthermore, available free of cost, Tally Connector helps users rectify any errors instantly, hence making the process seamless and time-efficient. Once the data is in ClearTax, data validation and GST return filing is super easy and can be done within minutes, reducing both time and effort spent.

Excel Format by GSTN

Traders and businesses can upload sales data on GST portal with the help of an offline Excel format, launched by the Network. The offline Excel template has eight worksheets, making collating all invoices easy for taxpayers. The template is available at GST common portal. Furthermore, the will release an offline tool on July 15, which will import data from Excel template and generate Jave Script Object Notation (JSON). Businesses and traders will have to upload the JSON file on GST portal, in order to complete the compliance process.

GST App by BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited recently launched its GST app to ease out the tax filing process for small traders. Businesses can enjoy this plan free-of-cost for up to 2,000 invoices. For bills between 2,000 and 6,000 businesses would have to pay an annual fee of Rs. 1,999. Invoices above 6,000 would warrant Re 1 per invoice.

Airtel GST Advantage

The enterprise wing of Bharti Airtel, Airtel Business has launched Airtel GST Advantage. As a solution, Airtel GST Advantage aims to help small and mid-sized businesses file It provides users with a help desk to handle any queries, an additional 18 GB data to be used over three months and an easy access to tax filing services of