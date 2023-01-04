Greenfield Airport in Rajkot scheduled to be operational by 2023 end: AAI

JUST IN
G20 to be tourism ministry's focus in 2023, first meet likely in late Jan
Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Airport
To cater to the growing population of the fourth largest city of Gujarat and the increasing flow of air traffic in the region, the Airports Authority of India has undertaken the work for constructing a new Greenfield Airport in Rajkot scheduled to be operational by the end of this year.

With a project cost of Rs 1,405 crore, the new airport is envisioned to be a transportation hub for people traveling abroad from the state.

Spread over 1,025 hectares, the airport will be developed with modern facilities and conveniences for the travellers.

The location is approximately 30 kms from Rajkot city and on the Rajkot-Ahmadabad highway. With a total built-up area of 23,000 sqm, the terminal buildingwill be capable of handling 1,800 passengers during peak hours.

AAI officials said that the terminal will be equipped with state-of-the-art passenger facilities, four boarding bridges, three conveyor belts and 20 check-in counters along with modern firefighting and fire alarm systems.

With a 3,040 metre-long runway, the airport will be capable to serve Airbus321 type of aircraft and the apron will be suitable for parking of 14 planes.

The city side area of the airport is also being developed for adequate parking facilities for cars, taxis and buses along with landscaping, the officials said.

The facade design of the terminal building is influenced from the existing palaces of Rajkot like the Ranjit Vilas Palace, integrating traditional elements into a contemporary form.

The building will depict various art forms including dandiya dance through its dynamic external facade and splendid interiors.

Rajkot is famous for its golden jewellery and filigree work and that has inspired the exterior panel work at the drop-off area of the city side kerb.

Officials said that runway and other pavement works along with more than 95 per cent of earth work have been completed.

The work for terminal building is in progress and the airport will be ready for operations by December 2023.

--IANS

kvm/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 14:39 IST

