Growth gathers steam for NBFCs in H1FY21 as balance sheets expand 12%: RBI

-
ALSO READ
Crisis-hit IL&FS lays road map to cut 57% of Rs 99,000 crore debt
Declining long-term market funding for NBFCs a concern, says RBI
Next set of asset quality woes for lenders to come from MSME segment
Expect sharp drop in asset quality after Covid accommodation withdraws: RBI
SBI's attractive asset quality needs to be viewed with a sharp lens
-
The growth momentum seems to be back for finance companies. Their balance sheets expanded at 12.1 per cent (year-on-year basis) till September 2020 (H1FY21), up from 8.9 per cent for 2019-20 (FY20). In 2018-19, it had clocked 20.6 per cent growth.
The year 2019-20 marked a significant moderation in NBFCs’ financial performance, after double-digit balance sheet growth in the previous three years, according to a report on Trends and Progress in Banking in India. The Reserve Bank of India publishes this report annually.
A challenging macroeconomic environment, weak demand compounded by risk aversion, liquidity stress and rising borrowing costs in the wake of the IL&FS default resulted in a substantial deceleration in asset growth in 2019-20. The impact was particularly pronounced for non-deposit taking systematically important finance firms. On the other hand, deposit taking NBFCs weathered this difficult period and continued to grow at a healthy pace.
ALSO READ: Expect sharp drop in asset quality after Covid accommodation withdraws: RBI
In view of the pandemic, and also in order as well as to maintain adequate liquidity, NBFCs increased their cash and bank balances significantly during the year, the RBI report said.
The NBFC sector's asset quality deteriorated as slippages rose in 2019-20. However, efforts were made by these companies to clean up their balance sheets, as reflected in their written-off and recovery ratios.
The Net Non-Performing Asset (Net NPAs) ratio remained stable and the provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved in the period under consideration. In 2020-21 (up to September), impairment in asset quality intensified. The bad loans in per cent term moved up from around six per cent in March 19 to 6.5 per cent in March 2020 and further inched up to 6.7 per cent by end of September 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU