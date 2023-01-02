JUST IN
Dec 2022 GST collections stand at Rs 1.49 trillion, shows govt data
Unregistered persons can claim tax refunds for cancelled contracts: FinMin
GST officers to seek details of all invoices in case of ITC mismatch
Ludhiana division tops Goods and Services Tax collection in Punjab
Rice unfit for humans and used for other purposes to attract 5% GST: AAR
GST compensation of Rs 17,176 cr pending to states as of June 2022: Govt
50K show-cause notices sent to companies, partnership firms after GST audit
CBIC detects Rs 62K-crore GST evasion via fake invoices during past 3 years
Punjab FM opposes any increase in GST on education related goods
Centre, state govts to focus on efforts to widen GST base: FM Sitharaman
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST
IT ministry calls for self-regulation, grievance redressal in online gaming
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

GST collection in Himachal rises 25% to Rs 4,052 cr till Dec this fiscal

The department remains committed to improving voluntary compliance with time-bound redressal of the issues of the stakeholders under the 'Tax Haat Programme'

Topics
GST | goods and service tax | Himachal Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

GST
"The department continues to focus on capacity building of tax officers in order to strengthen their knowledge base. It has trained around 450 tax officers in the last nine months," the spokesperson said

The Goods and service tax (GST) collections in Himachal Pradesh increased by 25 per cent to Rs 4,052 crore till December this fiscal from Rs 3,172 crore in the year-ago period, an official spokesperson said here on Monday.

In a release issued here, he said that the State Taxes and Excise Department collected Rs 341 crore under GST in December 2022, and attributed the growth in GST collections during the current financial year to strengthened enforcement and improved taxpayer compliances.

"The department continues to focus on improvement in return filing, speedy scrutiny of returns and timely completion of GST audits with strong enforcement measures. The department has verified 10 lakh e-way bills during road checkings conducted in the current financial year," he added.

The department remains committed to improving voluntary compliance with time-bound redressal of the issues of the stakeholders under the 'Tax Haat Programme'.

"The department continues to focus on capacity building of tax officers in order to strengthen their knowledge base. It has trained around 450 tax officers in the last nine months," the spokesperson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on GST

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 17:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU