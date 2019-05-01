GST collection scales all-time high of Rs 1.13 trillion in April

collection scaled all-time high of over Rs 1.13 trillion in April, up from Rs 1.06 trillion in the previous month, the finance ministry said Wednesday.

"The total gross revenue collected in April 2019 is Rs 1,13,865 crore of which Central is Rs 21,163 crore, State GST (SGST) is Rs 28,801 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 54,733 crore and cess is Rs 9,168 crore," an official statement said.

Total number of summary sales return GSTR-3B filed for the month of March up to April 30 stood at 72.13 lakh. April is the first month of 2019-20 fiscal.

The collection last month has been the highest since introduction of GST and also reflects 10.05 per cent growth over April 2018, when the collection was Rs 1,03,459 crore, it said.

The government has settled Rs 20,370 crore to and Rs 15,975 crore to from as regular settlement.

Further, Rs 12,000 crore has been settled from the balance available with the Centre on provisional basis in the ratio of 50:50 between Centre and States.

"The total revenue earned by the central government and state governments after regular and provisional settlement in April 2019 is Rs 47,533 crore for and Rs 50,776 crore for SGST," the statement added.

For 2019-20, the government proposes to collect Rs 6.10 trillion from and Rs 1.01 trillion as compensation cess. The balance has been pegged at Rs 50,000 crore.

The CGST collection in 2018-19 was Rs 4.25 trillion, while compensation cess was over Rs 97,000 crore.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue last month is 16.05 per cent higher than the monthly average of Rs 98,114 crore GST revenue in 2018-19.