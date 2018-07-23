GST Council can look at hiking filing threshold beyond Rs 50 mn: Goyal

The Council could consider raising the threshold for quarterly filing of returns and monthly tax payments to above the Rs 50 million turnover decided last week in order to facilitate smaller businesses to grow, acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

Besides approving rate reductions for 88 consumer items, the (GST) Council, at its 28th meeting here on Saturday, announced quarterly return-filing and monthly tax payments for businesses with annual turnover of up to Rs 50 million as against the current threshold of Rs 15 milion.

This move will benefit 93 per cent of registered taxpayers, while only 7 per cent of them will be filing monthly returns, Goyal said at a convention here organised by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

"The Council decided to raise the threshold to Rs 50 million so that businesses that go over Rs 15 million turnover do not face taxation hassles," Goyal said.

"I want trade and business to grow and flourish. If their business goes above Rs 50 million, we are prepared to raise the limit even further," he said.

He also said that the simplified return forms approved by the Council required the assessee to only file the sales data and the amount of tax and input tax credit would be automatically indicated by the system.

The implementation of the revamped return filing process would take some time as corresponding changes would have to be made in the GST Network (GSTN), the Minister added.

The GST rate reductions and clarifications by the Council on Saturday will come into effect from July 27.