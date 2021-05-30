GST meet: Goa minister demands apology from Tamil Nadu counterpart

-
ALSO READ
Covid: BJP chief asks Goa's CM, health minister to keep differences aside
Will discuss possibility of curbs with CM: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit
FB, Google working on complying with social media rules as deadline looms
Aim to comply with IT rules, says Facebook as deadline ends today
170 MLAs left Cong to join other parties over polls held in 2016-2020: ADR
-
Goa Transport Minister Mauvin
Godinho has said he and Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan had clashed on the issue of compensation to states during the 43rd GST Council meeting held on May 28, and asked the latter to apologise.
Godinho told reporters on Saturday that, at the meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, HE had asked for smaller states like Goa be given "preferential treatment" in compensation cess.
This, Godinho claimed, was opposed by Thiagarajan, which led to a verbal tussle at the meet.
"Thiagarajan must apologise to the people of Goa," he told reporters.
However, in a media statement uploaded on his Twitter handle, Thiagarajan said there was no need to apologise as he had done no harm to the people of Goa.
The TN minister also attacked Godinho's conduct in the meeting and said the latter had opposed the demand made on humanitarian grounds of doing away with 5 per cent GST on COVID-related medicines and vaccines.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU