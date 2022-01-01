GST revenue collection in Dec 2021 rises 13% y-o-y to nearly Rs 1.3 trn

-
The gross GST revenue collected in the month of December 2021 is Rs 1.29 trillion of which CGST is Rs 22,578 crore, SGST is Rs 28,658 crore, IGST is Rs 69,155 crore (including Rs 37,527 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 9,389 crore (including Rs 614 crore collected on import of goods), said Ministry of Finance on Saturday.
The government has settled Rs 25,568 crore to CGST and Rs 21,102 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of December 2021 after settlements is Rs 48,146 crore for CGST and Rs 49,760 crore for the SGST.
The revenues for the month of December 2021 are 13% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and 26% higher than the GST revenues in December 2019. However, the December 2021 GST collections were a tad lower than Rs 1.31 trillion clocked in November 2021.
During the month, revenues from import of goods was 36% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 5% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year, said government.
"The GST collection in the month is close to Rs 1.3 trillion despite reduction of 17% in the number of e-way bills generated in the month of November, 2021 (6.1 crore) as compared to the month of October, 2021 (7.4 crore) due to improved tax compliance and better tax administration by both Central and State Tax authorities," the ministry added in a statement.
"The average monthly gross GST collection for the third quarter of the current year has been Rs 1.30 lakh crore against the average monthly collection of Rs 1.10 lakh crore and Rs 1.15 lakh crore in the first and second quarters respectively. Coupled with economic recovery, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have been contributing to the enhanced GST. The improvement in revenue has also been due to various rate rationalization measures undertaken by the Council to correct inverted duty structure. It is expected that the positive trend in the revenues will continue in the last quarter as well," the ministry further said.
