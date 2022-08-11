Health and education have never been called freebies: FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister said on Thursday that health and education are the main principals of a welfare state and no government in India had ever denied them. Sitharaman’s comments came in the backdrop of the ongoing hearing in Supreme Court on the issue of populist schemes or ‘freebies’ and a charge by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that the Central government was opposing free and education.

“Delhi Chief Minister has given a perverse twist to the debate on freebies. Health and education have never been called freebies. No Indian government has ever denied them. So classifying education and health as freebies, Kerjiwal is trying to bring in a sense of worry and fear in minds of poor. There should be a genuine debate on this matter,” the Finance Minister told reporters.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court said that legislation banning political parties from offering voters freebies is not advisable though to de-register such parties would be ‘anti-democratic’.

The court said the economy is losing money but people’s welfare has to be balanced. “That's why there is a need for this debate and there must be someone to put thoughts to this vision,” it said.

In an earlier hearing, the apex court had suggested setting up an expert committee to take a holistic and comprehensive view of the matter and make their recommendations. The Election Commission declined to be part of the committee, citing its status as a constitutional body.

In the latest hearing, the Commission’s lawyer referred to a previous Supreme Court judgment, saying a provision can be made under the Representation of People’s Act for the political parties to adhere in their manifestos that they will not announce freebies in elections.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued for the government, said such a provision would be difficult as most freebies are not part of parties' manifestos but are declared during rallies and speeches.

After the latest hearing, Kejriwal held a press conference in which he alleged that there seemed to be something wrong with the centre's finances the way it was "strongly opposing" free facilities for people.

He said the centre collects huge amount of taxes, including Rs 3.5 trillion per annum on petrol and diesel, and was still against providing people of the country free education, and other facilities.

The view in the Central government is that the debate on freebies should be held in the public policy and political realm and not in the judicial realm. Earlier, a top government official had told Business Standard that as long as state governments show the numbers in their budgets and are paying the vendors on time, they are well within their rights to announce any ‘freebie’.

“How do you define ‘freebie’? It is a matter of the political and policy realms. One can argue that fiscally it is a bad strategy etc. The argument on freebies should be held in the political realm and decided there. If a state is announcing free electricity, they should have the means to pay the power distribution companies as well,” the official said.

On July 26, the Supreme Court had sought a reply from the centre that whether a body like the Finance Commission can regulate freebies and whether revenue allocation to states could be regulated by taking into account the amount a state has spent on ‘unnecessary freebies’, especially ahead of elections.

However, the 15th Finance Commission stands dissolved, and although it was mandated with taking a look at populist measures by states, it steered clear of defining ‘populist schemes’ or ‘freebies’.