Health spend of some states as percentage of GSDP has fallen in past decade

The spending on the health sector by states has come into focus in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic. As India is on the cusp of hitting a million confirmed cases, the woeful state of India’s public health infrastructure is being revealed every day.

As is the case with every crisis, big changes in public health spending and financing are being discussed. The Fifteenth Finance Commission has decided that there will be separate chapter on health financing in its second report for 2021-22 to 2025-26. The Commission and the World Bank will also study spending on the health sector ...