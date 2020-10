Heavy rains hit onion crop; damage may keep inflation elevated for longer

Rohidas Sonavane was in too much pain to even talk over the phone about the unprecedented loss he has had at his onion farm in Osmanabad in southern Maharashtra this year because of sudden heavy rains. A drought-prone and major onion producing region, Osmanabad received 190 mm of rains between October 1 and 25, against a normal of 70 mm, amongst the highest in the past several years. “I have seen heavy rains.

But this time, the gushing water took away the soil with it. My field is full of stones and rubble now,” he said. For thousands of farmers like Sonavane, the ...