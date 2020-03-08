Here's what Finance Ministry claims about women and social schemes

As the world celebrates Women’s Day on Sunday, the finance ministry has come up with a list of social welfare schemes it has launched during the Modi government. However, Micro Save Consulting also came out with a study on financial inclusion, which says 65 per cent of women either did not have access to formal financial services or were dormant users of these services in 2017. It says a blanket approach to financial inclusion does not work, because it overlooks variation among women
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU