High food inflation a worry, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

CEO on Friday expressed concern over high due to higher prices of oilseeds and edible oils.

He also said the state governments must take the lead in instituting labour reforms and rationalising costs of power to the industry. The Centre and states should work together to make India one of the easiest places to do business, he said addressing a virtual event organised by industry body PHDCCI.

“State governments must also take the lead in instituting labour reforms, and rationalising the costs of power to industry. We must strive together to make India one of the easiest places to do business," PHDCCI quoted Kant as saying in a statement.

According to the statement, Kant said action is now needed at all levels of government to rationalise and streamline forms and clearances. “Single window clearances, timely clearances and land acquisition are areas for state governments to focus on,” he added.

Noting that the public-private partnership (PPP) in social infrastructure is another avenue, Kant said, "Now, more than ever, the importance of social infrastructure such as healthcare facilities has come to the fore".

According to Kant, partnerships with the private sector in unlocking the potential of innovative financing mechanisms such as asset monetisation, and providing an impetus to green finance are other potential areas, among others.

