Business Standard

Highway construction pace in Oct falls 20% YoY in another month of decline

Dip in October has severely dented prospects of road ministry meeting its target of constructing 12,000-14,000 km of highways in 2022-23

Topics
Highway construction | Ministry of Road Transport and Highways | Highway projects

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

Construction of the Kanpur-Lucknow expressway is expected to start from December this year, as nearly 70 per cent of the land acquisition is complete.

National highway construction in the country fell by 20 per cent in the month of October as against last year, taking the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) back to another month of decline. The ministry, through its executing agencies, constructed 501 kilometres (km) of national highways in October.

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 21:06 IST

