Highway road map: Bidder selection criteria for BOT projects may ease

To speed up the momentum of private sector investment in highways, the new bidding documents for build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects may soften the qualification criteria for bidders, including their financial capabilities. Under the earlier rules, if two companies formed a consortium to take part in a tender, the net worth or the financial muscle of both the companies needed to meet the minimum criteria.

Now, just one company can meet the requirement. Essentially, small or mid-size companies which had taken up the hybrid-annuity mode (HAM) of construction will now be able to ...