Business Standard

Himachal Pradesh restores old pension scheme for 136,000 employees

The just over a month old Congress government in Himachal Pradesh on Friday fulfilled a key poll promise, with the Cabinet, at its first meeting, deciding to provide OPS to all government employees

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | pension scheme | New Pension Scheme

IANS  |  Shimla 

pensions, funds, retirement, investments, investors, savings

The just over a month old Congress government in Himachal Pradesh on Friday fulfilled a key poll promise, with the Cabinet, at its first meeting, deciding to provide the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to all government employees, covered under the defined contributory pension scheme or National Pension System (NPS), on the pattern of party-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

This will benefit about 1.36 lakh NPS employees, an official statement said.

The Cabinet also decided to constitute a Cabinet sub-committee for finalising the roadmap for implementation of its poll promises -- creating one lakh employment opportunities and granting Rs 1,500 to all women in the age group of 18 to 60 years.

Presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Cabinet unanimously passed a resolution thanking the people of the state for reposing faith and confidence in the policies and programs of the party.

It expressed gratitude to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi for their dynamic leadership that resulted in the victory of the party in the recent Assembly elections.

The Cabinet decided to adopt an election manifesto of the party as a policy document of the government and all ministers, secretaries and heads of the departments will implement it, said the statement.

--IANS

vg/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 23:45 IST

`
