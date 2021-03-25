Home sales jump 29% due to better demand in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad

-
ALSO READ
Pent up demand for residential properties to drive sales for few more qtrs
Mahindra Lifespaces to raise number of launches, eyes sales of Rs 2,500 cr
Mumbai, Pune see residential property sales pick-up following lockdown
After NCR, DLF to delve into Mumbai, Chennai residential-property markets
Bengaluru to Delhi: Demand for premium homes drives residential sales in Q2
-
Backed by superior sales in worst Covid-hit cities like Mumbai and Pune, but apart from Hyderabad, the residential real estate market recorded an impressive 29 per cent year-on-year growth in the January-March quarter. While new launches jumped 51 per cent to over 62,000 units during the quarter, as markets like Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata and Mumbai grew by over 40 per cent, data from property consultant Anarock shows.
According to data, recent measures adopted by the authorities in Maharashtra like stamp duty cuts boosted home sales in the state, while, reductions in home loan rates by most banks to 6.70 per cent and ongoing developer discounts and offers helped the residential sector stage a comeback in early 2021.
“Mumbai Metro Region (MMR) and Pune were the most active in this quarter since the limited-period stamp duty cuts and other sops and discounts substantially reduced acquisition cost," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants. "MMR's homebuyers have responded proactively to the bottomed-out property prices in the country’s most expensive real estate market.
This is adequately vouchsafed by the significant rise in property registrations in Mumbai in the first two months of the year.”
Despite spiraling new launches in this and the previous quarter, unsold inventory in the top 7 cities declined marginally – from 644,000 units in the end of March, 2020 to some 642,000 units in March, 2021. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, however, unsold stock rose by one percent due to a significant rise in new launches.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU