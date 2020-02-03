Household savings dip to 6.5% of GDP in FY19 despite new RBI methodology

Net savings by Indian households dropped to 6.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018-19 (FY19) — the lowest in at least eight years. The drop has been quelled by both a drop in gross financial savings as well as a rise in liabilities, shows the data recently released by the National Statistics Office (NSO).

But more importantly, the decline in gross savings has surfaced despite the new revised methodology adopted by the NSO scaling up financial savings. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) uses a methodology which captures savings more accurately. After due deliberation ...