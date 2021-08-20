Housing market to cross pre-note ban level in 2023, says report

-
After reaching the nadir in 2020, the country’s housing market is expected to overtake the 2015 levels in terms of sales by 2023.
A latest report from Anarock Research shows new launches are lower than demand in the top 7 cities. Starting 2021, the market is set to witness a healthy double-digit growth rate over the next three years. In 2021, new launches are estimated to grow 35%, and sales 30%.
The largest market, Mumbai, is likely to comprise a 28% share of sales and nearly 30% of new launches, followed by Bengaluru that is set to overtake Delhi-NCR. Bengaluru is estimated to have a 20% share of homes sold and a 17% share of units launched.
