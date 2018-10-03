The farmer protest that brought Delhi to a standstill 30 years ago

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)-led farmers protest, which ended at the Kisan Ghatin the early hours of Wednesday, was not just another in a series of farm agitations that have rocked the country in the last few years.

It was unique in the manner in which it resembled a similar agitation that brought Delhi to a standstill almost 30 years ago in 1988. Back in the late eighties and early nineties, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) under its formidable founder and farm leader Mahendra Singh Tikait had the power to bring any government on its knees by the sheer number of his followers and ...