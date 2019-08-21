How PM Modi plans to use delimitation to change J&K's political map

The abrogation of Article 370 through The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 has also set the stage for delimitation of constituencies in the newly-created union territory. Article V of The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 has several important provisions relating to delimitation in the state.

Among others, three are of critical importance. Firstly, the delimitation exercise will be undertaken on the basis of population figures of the 2011 census instead of the 2001 census. Secondly, the number of seats in the Jammu & Kashmir assembly has been increased by seven – ...