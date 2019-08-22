HSBC lays off 150 employees from India back offices for 'realignment'

-
British lender HSBC has laid off 150 employees supporting global operations from back offices in India as part of a global move of "realigning" operations, sources said on Thursday.
Job impacts at HSBC are "less than 150" and this is a part of "realignment as part of ongoing operations" at the lender, which employs 2.38 lakh people globally, the sources said.
The layoffs were are at the mid-management level at HSBC centres in Pune and Hyderabad, they said. The bank employs over 15,000 people at its back offices, called as 'global capability centres', in the country.
A bank spokesperson said, "HSBC is continually reviewing the shape of its workforce to ensure it can best serve its customers and other stakeholders." The job impacts have happened due to a variety of concerns, including projects, individual performance and also redundancies, the sources said.
A media report on Thursday had pegged the total number of job losses at 200.
The move comes at a very difficult time domestically, where there are concerns on whether the ongoing economic growth slump would permeate into impacting jobs.
