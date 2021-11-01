Hybrid to be new norm for return to work, finds Nasscom-Indeed study

Both employees and employers are equally interested in making a comeback to the workplace in a hybrid setup, and 50 per cent of the workforce is likely to return to offices for up to three days a week starting next year, a study by industry body National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) and job listings portal Indeed has found.

The hybrid work model is the preferred choice of over 70 per cent of organisations according to the study. It also found that IT services and global capability centres (GCCs) are likely to be early adopters of a long-term hybrid work model.

Primarily, junior and senior management, that is, workforce under the age of 25 and above 40 years are eager to return to the workplace as compared to middle management.

While more than 81 per cent organisations said employee health safety remains the key consideration for them while reopening the offices, 72 per cent of the organisations are looking at operating at a maximum of 50 per cent employee capacity starting next year itself.

The report also found that female employees are also excited about returning to office and adapting to newer working models.

“Over the last one and a half years, the way tech organisations have run business operations has undergone a massive transformation. The industry is now prepared to gradually re-open and is looking at perfecting a hybrid operating model which brings in the best of both onsite and remote operating models. We encourage tech companies to process the reopening in a phased and safe manner while keeping employees' health and safety as the topmost priority,” said Debjani Ghosh, president,

The report, titled “ Return to Workplace Survey,” is developed based on return to workplace surveys conducted by Nasscom, focused on both tech employees and tech employers on their plans on return to office.

It is aimed at understanding the expectations, key considerations, and preparedness on both fronts (employers and employees) for return to the workplace and further analyses different future operating models emerging in a hybrid setup.

"Since the pandemic hit businesses across the globe, pushing employees indoors, many believed that the future of work is ‘remote’. However, organisations and employees gradually realized that remote work is an outcome of the pandemic and not an evolved approach to workplace planning. In fact, Indeed’s last hiring tracker indicated that employees are looking for more ‘flexible’ workplaces that will enable work-home balance. ‘ Return to Workplace Survey’ reflects a similar sentiment as more than half of employers and employees favor returning to office in a hybrid model, making it clear that the future of work is hybrid,” said Sashi Kumar, head - Sales, India - Indeed.com.