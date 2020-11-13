I-T relief to help developers liquidate unsold inventory, says FinMin

-
ALSO READ
Next round of Covid stimulus: Where can the Centre intervene fiscally?
IndiaFilings to launch 10,000 start-ups under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' mission
Raghuram Rajan warns against import substitution under Aatmanirbhar Bharat
FM's Diwali gift: Rs 1.2-trn stimulus package to boost growth, create jobs
Finance Ministry notifies extended deadline for 2019-20 ITR filing
-
The government’s move to allow primary or first sale of housing units costing up to Rs 2 crore at a price 20 per cent below the stamp duty circle rate would enable real estate developers to liquidate their unsold inventory and also benefit homebuyers, the finance ministry said on Friday.
The Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday included income tax relief measures for real estate developers and homebuyers for primary purchase /sale of residential units of value of up to Rs 2 crore for the period from November 12, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
“In order to boost demand in the real-estate sector and to enable the real-estate developers to liquidate their unsold inventory at a rate substantially lower than the circle rate and giving benefit to the home buyers, it has been decided to further increase the safe harbour from 10 per cent to 20 per cent under section 43CA of the Act for the period from November 12, 2020-June 30, 2021, in respect of only primary sale of residential units of value up to Rs 2 crore,” the ministry said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU