IAF goes green, plans to fly biofuel-powered An-32 transport aircraft

On Monday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) took a major step towards making good its promise to fly a biofuel-powered An-32 transport aircraft over New Delhi during the Republic Day parade. “Experimental test pilots and test engineers from the IAF’s premier testing establishment ASTE, flew India’s first military flight using blended bio-jet fuel on the An-32 transport aircraft.

The project is a combined effort of IAF, DRDO (Defence R&D Organisation), Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) and CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP),” ...