IBC suspension will fuel innovative options outside the Code: IBBI's Sahoo

Even with corporate insolvency having been suspended for six months, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India has its hands full with existing cases, designing a special framework for MSMEs and implementing individual insolvency process. M S Sahoo, chairman of IBBI, in an email interview with Ruchika Chitravanshi said that best use of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is not using it at all and that the suspension will give momentum to innovative options for lenders outside the Code.

He said IBC should not be used to take away the lives of firms prematurely. Excerpts: How ...