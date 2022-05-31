IMF may lower India's GDP growth projection for 2022 to below 8.2%

The (IMF) may revise India’s growth forecast for 2022 to below 8.2 per cent.

Today, the projection for Indian growth is 8.2 per cent, said Luis E Breuer, senior resident representative India, Nepal & Bhutan, . The next revision, he said, is going to be below 8.2 per cent and added that it was "work in progress".

“When we look at high frequency indicators, it’s just that growth was lower in the last quarters than originally anticipated. Therefore, the growth for the whole year would be somewhat lower,” he explained.

He was speaking at a session on current macroeconomic situation and business outlook organized by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Kolkata. The growth projection for 2023 is 6.9 per cent.

The in its World Economic Outlook report in April had projected India’s growth at 8.2 per cent, revised from the earlier 9 per cent.

Global growth was projected to slow from an estimated 6.1 per cent in 2021 to 3.6 per cent in 2022 and 2023 due to the economic damage caused by the war in Ukraine.

Breuer said the Ukraine war was an economic earthquake and its impact was global. He pointed to the increase in prices of commodities which led to rising inflation across the globe.

As a result of the higher inflation, central banks in the US and expected in Europe, have started increasing interest rates, he said. That means the cost of borrowing would increase.

“We expect additional interest rate hikes in the US and in Europe which will affect the whole world. As another consequence of the war, we see a slowdown in growth at the global level,” said Breuer.

The risk of having a global stagflationary moment had increased significantly in the last few weeks, he said.

In India, he said that the drivers for growth were public investment and exports, consumption was not growing very fast.

Private investment, he pointed out, was not growing very fast. But the Indian private sector has improved its debt situation unlike many other countries, said Breuer.

Balance sheets of banks and corporates were stronger, he said, than it was five years ago. “So the conditions are right for an increase in investment. But there are a lot of uncertainties and we still do not see a big jump in corporate investment.”