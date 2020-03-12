Impact of coronavirus outbreak a mixed experience for India's exporters

India’s exporters have had mixed experiences with their global clients after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) — some sectors have seen a major decline in trade, while others are seeing clients queue up at their doorsteps looking for alternative sources to reduce their dependence on China.

Sample this: Exports of cut and polished diamonds fell about 41 per cent in February to $1.38 billion, one of the sharpest monthly falls in a decade. To be sure, the sector has been witnessing a slowdown for a while — in the 11 months of this fiscal, exports are down ...