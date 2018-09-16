Implementation of RERA across states is nowhere close to its goal: Expert

The numbers say it all. Only 10 states and five Union Territories (UTs) have so far set up a Real Estate and Appellate Tribunal. Less than two-thirds of all states have a fully functional portal.

All the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 — an Act to establish real estate regulatory authority — came into force on May 1, 2017. However, even after 15 months, this law is yet to significantly alter the way real estate is transacted across the country. Dilutions in the Act, in particular, by several state governments, as well as delays in ...