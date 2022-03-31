Import allowed under open general licence to check edible oil prices

-
In order to improve the domestic availability and keep prices of edible oils under control, the Government of India has extended "free imports" of refined palm oils till December 2022, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said on Wednesday.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said India imported 62.84 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of palm oil from June 2021 to 14th March 2022.
"In order to improve the domestic availability and to keep prices of edible oils under control, the Government has allowed import of edible oils under Open General Licence (OGL)," the minister said.
