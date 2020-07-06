In a first, NHAI to start ranking national highways for quality of service

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to undertake performance assessment and ranking of in the country and take corrective measures to improve the quality of service to commuters.

According to the statement released on Monday, the criteria for the assessment have been broadly categorised in three main sections i.e highway efficiency (45 per cent) , highway safety (35 per cent) and user services (20 per cent).

On the basis of the assessment, NHAI will analyse and decide on the level of intervention required.

Additionally, parameters like operating speed, access control, time taken at toll plaza, road signages, road markings, accident rate, incident response time, crash barriers, illumination, availability of Advanced Traffic Management System, functionality of structures, provision for grade separated intersections, cleanliness, plantation, wayside amenities and customer satisfaction will also be considered while conducting the assessment, it added.

The ranking of the corridors will be dynamic, and the contractor or operator will get the opportunity to improve upon their ranking by improving the services on that corridor. Apart from overall ranking of all the corridors, separate ranking for BOT, HAM and EPC projects will also be done.