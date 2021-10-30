In the dark: Stress test for the coal economy in India to meet demand

Days before the COP26 negotiations get underway in Glasgow, it is ironic that India is rushing to raise coal production, which has become vital for maintaining the momentum of economic recovery. India needs more coal than it did in FY21 and international prices are steep.

To meet the gap, domestic coal is sought to be used more intensively. This, however, does not mean India is rapidly cutting down forests to open up more mines. Instead, the coal economy — including the coal and power ministries and the government-run coal companies — is being forced into a sort of stress ...