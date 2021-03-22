Increase Covishield dose interval to 4-8 weeks: Centre tells states

With emerging scientific evidence coming to light, the interval between the two doses of Covishield would be increased at four to eight weeks instead of the earlier gap of four to six weeks with immediate effect, the union

The recommendation came from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), which revised its view on this issue and subsequently the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) on Monday.

also clarified that the revised time interval of doses is only applicable to Covishield and not Covaxin.

A statement said that keeping the existing scientific evidence in mind, it appeared that protection from the vaccine is enhanced if the second dose of Covishield is administered between 6-8 weeks, “but not later than the stipulated period of 8 weeks".

All the states and union territories have been asked to instruct the concerned officials accordingly and take necessary steps to widely disseminate the message of revised dosing interval amongst programme managers, vaccinators and recipients of the Covishield vaccine.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to all chief secretaries to ensure that all states follow the revised dose interval.

The technical advisory group, in its interim advice, had said that the doses should continue to be given at a four weeks interval. The group has thereafter studied extensive data including the bridging study done by Serum Institute of India in India on 1,600 volunteers for Covishield. Last week, V K Paul, member-health, Niti Aayog said that if there was any revision of opinion based on some change in data then the government would embrace it.

Covishield, which has originally been developed by Oxford university-AstraZeneca collaboration in the UK, has been found to have higher efficacy with increased dose interval.

Oxford-led clinical trials from the UK, Brazil and South Africa confirmed the vaccine had 76 per cent efficacy three weeks after the first dose that is maintained to the second dose. Efficacy increased up to 82 per cent with longer inter-dose interval of at least 12 weeks or more.

According to a study published in the British medical journal, vaccine efficacy reached 82.4 per cent after a second dose in those with a dosing interval of 12 weeks or more. If the two doses were given less than six weeks apart the efficacy was only 54.9 per cent.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has an efficacy of 81 per cent, according to an interim finding at two doses given at an interval of four weeks.

So far, total vaccination coverage in India has crossed the 4.5-crore mark.