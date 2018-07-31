India aiming to be among top 10 of UN's Cybersecurity Index: Gulshan Rai

India is aiming to be among the top 10 nations in Global Index (GCI) of the by working with all stakeholders, said Gulshan Rai, National Cyber Security Coordinator, Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"India is at number 23 of the UN Global Index. It is certainly not a desirable number, but much better than many of the countries. Our target this year is to take it among the top 10," he said at the expansion of the Security Operations Centre (SOC) of firm Symantec in Chennai.

Commenting on the blockchain technology, he said it will take a year and a half till the picture is clear on the essential application of this technology. It is a very promising technology, but one has to see over a period of time, he added.

Symantec Corporation on Tuesday announced the expansion of its SOC in Chennai to offer full suite of its Cyber Security Services capabilities, including the support of artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning.





This is the largest SOC for Symantec in Asia Pacific, with around 140 employees at present. The plans are to add another 60 employees in the next few years in the facility, said Peter Sparkes, senior director, cybersecurity services, Asia Pacific & Japan, Symantec.