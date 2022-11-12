JUST IN
India contributes additional $5 mn to ASEAN-India science and tech fund

Talking to reporters, Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said that both India and ASEAN vowed to advance maritime cooperation, including in maritime security

India-ASEAN summit | ASEAN | ASEAN summit

Press Trust of India  |  Phnom Penh 

Jagdeep Dhankhar
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

India on Saturday announced an additional contribution of USD 5 million to the ASEAN-India science and technology fund to enhance cooperation in sectors of public health, renewable energy and smart agriculture.

The announcement came during the three-day visit of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Cambodia for ASEAN-India and East Asia summits. On Saturday, he addressed the ASEAN-India summit.

Talking to reporters, Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said that both India and ASEAN vowed to advance maritime cooperation, including in maritime security.

"The Vice President announced an additional contribution of USD 5 million by India to the ASEAN-India science and technology fund to enhance our cooperation for emerging areas of public health, renewable energy and smart agriculture..." Kumar said.

ASEAN-India Science & Technology Collaboration formally started in 1996 with the establishment of the ASEAN India S&T working group (AIWGST).

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 19:55 IST

