India could use 3-5% of GDP stabilising economy: World Bank economists

The World Bank recently came out with a report on in which it cut its projections for India's economic growth to 1.5-2.8 per cent from earlier 6.1 per cent for the current financial year. World Bank chief economist, region, Hans Timmer and country director for India Junaid Ahmad tell Indivjal Dhasmana about various aspects of the report and the sitatuion created by Covid-19. Edited excerpts:

Why has the World Bank given a huge range of 1.5 per cent to 2.8 per cent for India's economic growth projection for 2020-21?

Timmer: Although the outlook has worsened significantly, it is not easy to determine the magnitude of that deterioration. As is entering unchartered territory, history provides little guidance. The lockdown of economies around the world causes a much sharper decline in economic activity than in normal recessions, and the timing and pace of the subsequent rebound will likely be different from normal cycles as well.





In addition to the usual uncertainty surrounding GDP growth forecasts, the economic impact of fighting Covid-19 this year will depend on the time period for which stringent containment measures need to be in place, both in India’s main export markets as well as in India itself.

Given the unparalleled uncertainty, this report for the first time, presents a range forecast, rather than a point forecast. The lower and upper bound of the forecast range are consistent with two global scenarios developed by the World Bank. Under the baseline scenario, the outbreaks begin to slow such that containment measures can be lifted after two months and under the downside scenario, the outbreaks linger such that containment measures can only be lifted after four months.



Hans Timmer

Moreover, it is prudent to prepare for a worst-case scenario, well below the range forecast, as a prolonged domestic lockdown would steepen the short-term contraction and jeopardize the subsequent rebound.

The report on Asia says that challenges are too many for south Asia in its fight against Covid-19, but the region has more successfully contained it compared to advanced countries such as Italy, Spain and US?

Timmer: South Asia started containment measures faster than other regions of the world relative to the reports of the first case. The report shows that measures were being taken in early March, even though there were practically no confirmed Covid-19 cases in the region.

Evidence around the world shows that strict measures early on can help reduce the contagion. It is important that the pandemic doesn’t spread broadly in South Asia. If local transmission spirals out of control, it will be extremely difficult for the health systems to cope with the many challenges.

The report says services are being seriously affected by Covid-19, but even then industrial GVA is shown to be flat while services are shown to be growing by 4.1 per cent in 2020-21. Why is it so?

The report spends some time talking about directly affected service sectors (chapter 2), however, there are other services that will not be as directly affected. For example, financial services, real estate services, IT and communications (for domestic use) and some business and professional services. Moreover, with COVID-19, activity in the health services will rise very quickly and even go over-capacity.

World Bank says India's efforts to reduce poverty was bearing fruits, but Covid-19 would dampen those efforts. How alarming would be the poverty levels now in India post-Covid-19?

Junaid Ahmad: India has made remarkable progress in reducing absolute poverty since the 2000s. (Between FY11/12 and 2015, poverty declined from 21.6 percent to an estimated 13.4 percent at the international poverty line: that’s more than 90 million people out of extreme poverty).

The current crisis is bound to have an adverse impact on the poorest households, in India as everywhere else in the world.

Poorer households are more likely to be impacted, as it is more difficult for them to implement social distancing

They also tend have more limited access to quality health care.



The lockdown is also having an adverse economic impact on the informal sector, where the poorer households work.





That being said, the extent to which poverty is impacted in the medium-to-long term, depends on the spread of the contagion. If the contagion spreads and the lockdown measures are extended over several months, the risks on poorest households will magnify. The long-term impact will also depend on how quickly the labor markets adjust and the rate at which migrant workers return to employment

A lot will also depend on the policy response and government’s policies for social protection. PDS, NREGA, cash transfers, pensions, and support for SMEs will have a key role to play in that respect.

A large number of people are expected to lose jobs in India. What will be the situation according to you and which are the sectors that will witness the biggest impact?

Junaid Ahmad: It is already clear that the sectors that will be hardest hit include tourism, hospitality and aviation for obvious reasons; and global and domestic supply chains are also seeing disruptions that could have much wider impacts.

What is important now is to ensure that there are no “second round” effects whereby the difficulties in these sectors affect the others via the financial sector for instance.

To what extent can India go to in widening its fiscal deficit?

We are in uncharted territory. Unfortunately, there isn’t a blueprint for governments to follow. Governments have been taking strong steps to protect citizens health and to support the economically vulnerable.





With regards to the economic response, the government did very well to signal early on that both monetary and fiscal support will be made available as needed. The government recognizes the need to do more and there is fiscal space available for that. Our sense is that India has 3-5% of GDP that it can put into this whole process of stabilisation of the economy.

World Bank has approved $1 billion emergency fund for India to fight Covid-19. Will more funds be forthcoming?

The pandemic has led to a supply side shock that is deep inside the health sector. Here the response has to be on the health side where social distancing means you have to hold back the economy. At this point focusing on strengthening public health systems is the most important economic priority.

The second is protecting people (the most vulnerable in the population) and firms during the crisis so that both are ready to play a part in the revival. Post our record $1 billion heath support approved recently, we are now focusing on supporting the government of India's efforts to protect the poor and vulnerable.