'India-dedicated money needs to wait for clear signs of an uptick'

The emerging markets look attractive in 2020 from a valuation standpoint, says Satish Betadpur, managing director, head of investments – India, State Street Global Advisors.

In an interview with Business Standard, on the sidelines of the CFA Society India’s 10th India Investment Conference, he says polarisation in Indian equities will continue until the investment climate changes and companies get back their pricing power. Edited excerpts: Do you think emerging market (EM) investing could present a rewarding theme in 2020? The emerging markets are trading at attractive ...