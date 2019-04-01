India delays levying retaliatory tariff on US goods to May 2

-
ALSO READ
India holds off import tariff hike on select US goods untill Jan 31
China accuses US of 'blatant breach' of policy, drags tariff dispute to WTO
Donald Trump says China wants trade deal, US may not impose more tariffs
US-China trade war: Protectionism a key downside risk for the world economy
Talking business after trade war: How US and China are brokering peace
-
India has once again delayed the implementation of higher tariffs on some goods imported from the United States to May 2, according to a government order.
The new tariff structure was to come into force from April 1.
Angered by Washington's refusal to exempt it from new steel and aluminium tariffs, New Delhi decided in June last year to raise the import tax from August 4 on some U.S. products including almonds, walnuts and apples.
But since then, New Delhi has repeatedly delayed the implementation of the new tariff.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU