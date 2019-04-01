JUST IN
India delays levying retaliatory tariff on US goods to May 2

The new tariff structure was to come into force from April 1.

Reuters 

New Delhi decided in June last year to raise the import tax from August 4 on some U.S. products including almonds, walnuts and apples.

 India has once again delayed the implementation of higher tariffs on some goods imported from the United States to May 2, according to a government order.

The new tariff structure was to come into force from April 1.

Angered by Washington's refusal to exempt it from new steel and aluminium tariffs, New Delhi decided in June last year to raise the import tax from August 4 on some U.S. products including almonds, walnuts and apples.

But since then, New Delhi has repeatedly delayed the implementation of the new tariff.

 

 

First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 09:16 IST

