JUST IN
Rising battery prices threaten to derail arrival of affordable EVs
Projects worth Rs 40,000 cr to be launched in Assam in next 2 months
30% edible oil consumption in a year from GM sources, say experts
Transactions in CBDC pilots gather pace, all minor glitches fixed swiftly
Trade settlement in rupee: Govt, RBI devise country-specific plan
Port cargo traffic growth in November slows to 3% amid trade slowdown
Niti Aayog objects to certain provisions in proposed DESH bill: Report
CBDC versus the rest: Can RBI's digital currency replace physical cash?
No hiring downturn at IITs as international firms pitch job offers
Govt on track to meet fiscal deficit target of 6.4% for current FY: Report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Rising battery prices threaten to derail arrival of affordable EVs
Business Standard

India emerging as key investment destination amid China's zero-Covid policy

As foreign investors pumped money in stocks in India over the last week, Indian benchmark Indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, reached new highs, despite economic chaos at the global level

Topics
Indian Economy | stock markets | China

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

Amid restrictions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic in China, India seems to be emerging as a key investment destination for multinational corporations, according to a Financial Times report. This has also been evident from recent media reports on Apple Inc accelerating plans to partly shift its production outside of China, which has been dominant in the company's supply chain for long.

According to a report by Wall Street Journal, "Apple Inc is telling suppliers to plan more actively for assembling Apple products elsewhere in Asia, particularly India and Vietnam, and looking to reduce dependence on Taiwanese assemblers led by Foxconn Technology Group."

Earlier in November, Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that India was set to establish the biggest Apple iPhone manufacturing unit in Hosur near Bengaluru.

As foreign investors pumped money in stocks in India over the last week, Indian benchmark Indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, reached new highs, despite economic chaos at the global level, said FT in its report.

According to data from National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) infused Rs 36,239 crore in Indian stocks in November, which was the second-highest monthly equity purchase in the current year, behind only August's Rs 51,204 crore investment from FPIs.

India has also become the second most highly valued equity market worldwide after New Zealand, reported FT, citing a Societe Generale analysis, which has predicted that the Indian stock market will grow 19.6 per cent in 2023 in terms of earnings per share.

In its latest report, the World Bank raised its projection for India's economic growth in 2022-23 to 6.9 per cent from an earlier forecast of 6.5 per cent. Fitch Ratings also maintained on Tuesday that India's economy could grow at 7 per cent during the current financial year. Fitch Ratings added India could be one of the fastest-growing emerging markets this year.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Economy

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 22:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.