India, EU hold high-level dialogue, discuss ways to promote trade

India and the EuropeanUnion (EU) have held the first high level dialogue (HLD) and discussed ways to promote bilateral trade and investments, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.
The meeting was co-chaired by Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and the European Union Executive Vice-President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis. It was held on Friday.
During the discussions, the ministers "agreed for further deepening of bilateral trade and investment relationship through a series of regular engagements, aiming at quick deliverable for the businesses in these tough times", it said.
The ministers also agreed to meet within the next three months, with an objective for reaching consensus on a host of bilateral trade and investment cooperation issues including a bilateral Regulatory Dialogue.
